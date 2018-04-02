Christopher G Lewis

Christopher Gene Lewis, 39, born July 16, 1978 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Sherry Lewis and Roy Hill, passed away on March 26, 2018 at 11:30 p.m. at Eagle Creek Nursing Home. He was a father, son, brother, nephew, cousin, and uncle. He was a great person inside and out and his personality and presence in life will beforever missed. He is survived by his children; Christopher Lewis Jr, Joshua Lewis, Kristy Lewis, Jacob Lewis, Landen Lewis, Michael Lewis, and Patricia Lewis all of Cincinnati, Ohio;his parents; Sherry and Earl Lawson of Mt. Orab, Ohio; his brother, Mikey (Jeannie) Lawson of Georgetown, Ohio; his sisters, Cheryl (Kevin) Bolduc of Michigan,Jammie (Chris) Clifton of Mt. Orab, Vanessa (Joshua) Fuson of Mt Orab, Tabby (Eugene) Mahon, Joanna (Robert) Roland of Georgetown; grandmother, MargieFields of Somerset, Ky.; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his son, Nathan Lewis; brother, Edward Lawson; his Mamaw and Papaw Glenna and James Stevens, Grandpa Ralph Lewis, GrandpaWeaver Fields, and Paternal Father Roy Hill. He will be always remembered and never forgotten. The Megie Funeral Home, 104 Spice Street in Mt. Orab is handling arrangements. On April 7 visitation will be from 5- 6 p.m. and a memorial service will begin at 6 p.m. If you would like to help the family with flowers or the cost of funeral expenses, please contact the Megie Funeral Home.