WUES students ‘superior’ at District Science Fair

On Saturday, March 24 three sixth grade students represented West Union Elementary at the District Science Fair held at SSCC’s Hillsboro campus. All three students earned a superior rating and will be moving on to the State Science Fair as alternates. Pictured left to right are WUES students, Benjamin Rothwell, Ryken Copas, Brandt Seaman and the District Science Fair Coordinator’s Assistant (no name included).

On Saturday, March 24 three sixth grade students represented West Union Elementary at the District Science Fair held at SSCC’s Hillsboro campus. All three students earned a superior rating and will be moving on to the State Science Fair as alternates. Pictured left to right are WUES students, Benjamin Rothwell, Ryken Copas, Brandt Seaman and the District Science Fair Coordinator’s Assistant (no name included). https://www.peoplesdefender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_WUE-Science-Fair-District-Reps.jpg On Saturday, March 24 three sixth grade students represented West Union Elementary at the District Science Fair held at SSCC’s Hillsboro campus. All three students earned a superior rating and will be moving on to the State Science Fair as alternates. Pictured left to right are WUES students, Benjamin Rothwell, Ryken Copas, Brandt Seaman and the District Science Fair Coordinator’s Assistant (no name included).