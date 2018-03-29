WUHS hosts 2018 All-County Arts & Music Festival

Annual event spotlights students’ talent and work –

By Patricia Beech –

Students had the opportunity to share their music, art, and literary works by participating in the All-County Choir and Band performances, in readings of their short stories, and in an enormous Art Show in the high school gymnasium featuring two and three-dimensional student creations.

Adams County Ohio Valley Superintendent Richard Seas welcomed the standing-room only crowd. “We have a lot of talent in our schools,” said Seas. “If we give our kids the opportunities, they perform. If we provide them with the proper instructions and expectations, they perform. The more opportunities we give our kids, the better off they’ll be.”

The Joan Wittenmeyer Memorial Art Award and the John and Tim Lewis Memorial Scholarships were also presented to students during the evening ceremony.

Breanna O’Connell and Lexi Foster received the Wittenmyer award, while the Tim Lewis scholarships went to Madison Siders, Kirsten Kennedy, Uriah Hall, Mackenzie Toole, and Gracie Roades.

Guest artists for the evening included: guest band conductor, Jeffrey A. Royalty; guest choir conductor, Dr. Stanley Workman, Jr.; and local artist and author Adam Watkins.

Event coordinator Janice Day said the festival is the end-result of weeks of preparation by teachers and students.

“It all starts in the classroom,” said Day. “All of the projects are the result of what teachers taught in their classrooms, and this festival is to celebrate the best of the best – it’s not all the art work the kids produced this year – it’s just the best.”

More than 300 students from across Adams County’s two school districts participated in the event: eight students contributed short stories; 59 students performed in the All-County Band and 73 students in the All-County Choir; and in the Visual Arts, 180 students contributed art work in a wide variety of mediums and genres.

Recipients of creative arts awards from other venues and competitions were also recognized.

North Adams student Uriah Hall won Reserve Best of Show in the Maysville Career and Technical Center Art Show. Winners of the ODOT “Paint the Plow” project and the“Save the Local Waters – Rain Barrel Project” were also recognized for their accomplishments.