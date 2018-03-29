Writers name All-District Teams

McCarty, Arey, Hupp, Justice earn First Team honors –

By Mark Carpenter –

The Associated Press voting for the Southeast District All-District basketball teams no longer exists, replaced now by a vote of a panel of sports writers from throughout the district. Nominations are presented by the sportswriters of various publications in the Southeast District, including The People’s Defender.

Adams County and the Southern Hills Athletic Conference were once again well-represented on these latest All-District squad, with four players earning First Team accolades- West Union senior Elijah McCarty in Division III, Peebles senior Tanner Arey in Division IV, North Adams senior Lakyn Hupp in Division III, and Peebles freshman Jacey Justice in Division IV.

In Division III Boys, McCarty was joined on the First Team by Lynchburg senior Eric McLaughlin, while Second Team recognition went to North Adams sophomore Austin McCormick and Eastern Brown junior Marcus Hamilton. On the Division III Third Team were a pair of West Union Dragons, juniors Ryan Rothwell and Bowan Tomlin, joined by Eastern Brown sophomore Hunter Ruckel and Lynchburg junior Damin Pierson.

In Division IV Boys, Arey was a First Teamer, with classmate Bostin Robinson garnering a spot on the Second Team, along with Manchester senior Jamie Combs. Fairfield placed two players on the Third Team- seniors Cody Gragg and Tucker Ayres, and had one Special Mention- Sam Buddlemeyer. Peebles sophomore Weston Browning also earned Special Mention All-District in Division IV.

In Division III girls, the SHAC dominated the First Team, led by the senior Hupp. Also making the First Team were Eastern Brown junior Morgan Reynolds, Lynchburg-Clay junior Peyton Scott, and Fairfield senior Grace Shope. Second Team honors were given to North Adams senior Avery Harper and Eastern Brown senior Whitney Broughton. On the Division III Third Team were North Adams junior Grace McDowell, Lynchburg sophomore Zoe Fittro, and Eastern Brown junior Alexa Pennington. Special Mention went to West Union’s Kaley Daniels and Fairfield’s Blake Adams.

Adams County also produced the sportswriter’s Division III Co-Coach of the Year as North Adams’ Rob Davis shared that award with Fairlands’ Jon Buchanan.

Finally, in the Girls Division IV voting, youth rules as Peebles rookie Justice was the only local player to capture First Team honors, with Manchester freshman Brooke Kennedy named to the Second Team, and another Lady Hound, freshman Sydnie Cox placed on the Third Team. Special Mention in Division IV went to Peebles’ McKinlee Ryan and Whiteoak’s Cylee Bratton.

Look for a report on the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association All-Ohio Teams in a future issue of The People’s Defender.