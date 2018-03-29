Michele E Baerenstecher

Michele Eileen Baerenstecher (nee Dowling), 51 of Bay Village, formerly of Solon and Cincinnati, passed away Tuesday, March 27, 2018. She was born November 12, 1966 to parents Wayne and Nancy (nee Swearingen) Dowling in Gahanna. Michele graduated from The Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree, continuing her education at OSU, earning a Master’s Degree in Education. Michele was an English Teacher for 19 years, substituting in the Columbus City School System, then working for the Cincinnati City Schools and most recently with the North Olmsted School District. In addition to teaching she worked with the theatre students, directing musicals and plays and was a 7th and 8th grade cheerleading coach. Michele put her teaching skills to work as a Parish School of Religion teacher, an active member of the Solon Parent Teacher Association, as well as a dance teacher. Dance was a passion of hers and afforded her the opportunity to work at a theme park in Germany and on Cruise Ships for Carnival Cruise Lines. It was through dance that Michele was able to travel to many parts of the world. Michele is survived by her children Kaitlyn, Jacob and Nicholas Baerenstecher; parents Wayne and Nancy Dowling; and Brother David Dowling (Heather). In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Michele Baerenstecher Memorial Fund that has been established for her children at any Fifth Third Bank. Friends may call at the Busch Funeral Home, 163 Avon-Belden Road, Avon Lake on Tuesday, April 3, 2018 from 4 -8 p.m. Mass at St. Raphael Church 525 Dover Center Rd., Bay Village will be Wednesday, April 4 at 10:30 a.m. Interment later at the Kirker Cemetery, Adams County. www.buschcares.com (440) 933-3202.