Left for dead, ‘Remington” on road to recovery

Press Release

An Ohio dog is getting back on his feet after being shot in the head and left for dead.

On Tuesday, March 27, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a motorist about “two dead dogs” beside a road between Winchester and Cherry Fork. The first responding officer found two dogs in a ditch. One animal was dead and looked to have been partially eaten, probably by coyotes, according to the officer. The other dog was a Yellow Labrador Retriever and was still alive, but was very wobbly and unsteady on his feet, sometimes a sign of distemper in mammals.

The officer alerted the Dog and Kennel Department, which usually handles stray dog calls. Due to the nature of the surviving dog’s behavior, the Dog and Kennel Department declined to take on the case. In many such situations, the next action would have been to euthanize the animal. Fortunately for the dog, the Humane Society of Adams County was contacted and, with the help of Humane Officer Josh Davis, was able to assist the Sheriff’s Department in rescuing the dog and getting him to a licensed veterinarian in Russellville.

After the doctor at the Brown County Vet Clinic had a chance to examine the dog, a small circular hole was discovered in the top of the dog’s skull. The vet guessed that the hole was made by a bullet. The vet’s theory was confirmed when an X-ray revealed the bullet still lodged in the dog’s lower jaw. Someone had shot the dog, and probably its companion, with a .45 caliber handgun at point-blank range. The bullet had passed through the dog’s skull and become wedged in the soft tissue of the jaw, causing enough damage to affect his motor skills. Without the ability to walk normally, he would have succumbed to starvation or to being attacked by coyotes.

The gentle lab, nicknamed “Remmy”, (which is short for “Remington”), has a long road to recovery. He will require multiple follow-up vet visits, possible surgery to remove the bullet in his jaw, and constant monitoring to ensure that the head wound does not lead to further complications. He will also need to be vaccinated, neutered, dewormed, and undergo physical therapy to help him regain his ability to walk normally.

Eventually, the Humane Society of Adams County hopes he will make a full recovery and be adopted into a wonderful, loving home.

If any member of the public has information about the person or persons who committed this act of animal abuse, they are encouraged to contact the Humane Society of Adams County at (937) 544-8585 or by emailing info@adamscountyanimals.org.

Donations are being accepted on GoFundMe at https://www.gofundme.com/SaveRemmy to pay for the veterinary expenses that will help Remmy get back on his feet. Checks may also be mailed directly to the Animal Shelter at HSAC, P.O. Box 245, West Union, OH 45693.