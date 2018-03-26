Rhoads 5K Run/Walk is April 8

Spring is here and that means it’s time for the “7th Annual Richard Rhoads 5K Run/Walk,” hosted by the Shear Magic Styling Salon and the Peebles FFA Alumni.

Racing starts Sunday April 8 at 1 p.m. at the Peebles High School Track. (The rain date will be April 15 if necessary.). The costs for the 5K are: Adults $25., Students $12, and 0-5 year old $7. Competitive runners need to arrive by 1 p.m. for registration. The run starts at 1:15 p.m. There will be categories for men, women and students, with a first place prize given in each. The 5K Walk begins at 2 p.m. Walkers are to arrive at 1:30 p.m. to register.

Shear Magic Styling Salon and the Peebles FFA Alumni will host a light lunch from noon- 3 p.m.. All meals by donation. All money collected goes to purchasing $20 gas cards. The cards are given to area cancer patients that are in treatment at the Adams County Cancer Center in Seaman and also are dispensed when the committee is made aware of a need in the county. The gas cards are to aid in the expenses of traveling to treatments.

This year at 3 p.m., to celebrate cancer survivors, there will be a survivor lap and recognition moment. All attending survivors will receive a gas card. This year’s Balloon Launch will be done at three different times. 2:45 p.m., 3:15 p.m., and 3:30 p.m. Last year there were 110 balloons released and it was a beautiful and touching experience. Balloons can be purchased for $2 each or 3 for $5. A tag is attached on which you can write a message in Memory of, in Honor of, or in Support of your loved one. You are encouraged to come release your own balloon, but if you can’t, it can be done for you.

Cancer affects us all. It could be yourself, spouse, a parent, relative, a sibling, a child, grandchild, friend, or neighbor. Please attend this event that specifically helps our community. Fighting cancer takes all of us to support those in need. Thanks to everyone who has supported the Rhoads 5K for the past seven years.

Please call (937) 587-3256 for details or to donate.