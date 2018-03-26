Hanging another banner March 26, 2018 Peoples Defender Sports 0 Manchester High School held their Winter Sports Awards on Thursday, March 22, but before those took place, the school took time to honor one of its top senior athletes, Ethan Pennywitt. A banner for the school gymnasium was presented to Pennywitt in honor of his accomplishment in the fall of 2016, when he became the first MHS runner in school history to compete in the OHSAA State Cross-Country Meet. Pictured above after the presentation are, from left, Parents Lonnie and Michelle Bilyeu, Ethan Pennywitt, and Vic Bowman, who was the MHS XC Coach at the time.