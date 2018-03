Karen Woods, 58 years of Peebles, passed away on Wednesday March 21, 2018.

She was born in Corbin, KY on November 8, 1959, the daughter of the late Curtis and Pauline (Knoechleman) Bolton.

Karen is survived by her husband, Steve Woods, sons, Mike Bolton of Fayetteville and Jeff Woods of Peebles, three grandchildren, Casey, Xaland and Brayden and several brothers and sisters.

On behalf of Karen’s wishes, she is to be cremated. Thompson Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.