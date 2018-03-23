Chad W. Burns, 38 years, of Peebles, passed away on Thursday, March 22, 2018, from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident.

Chad was born in West Union, Ohio, on December 21, 1979, the son of Jerry Burns, of Peebles, and Debbie Mayes Burns, of Seaman. Chad was employed by Lloyd’s Excavating, working in the field of construction.

In addition to his parents, Chad is survived by his wife Mary Shoemaker Burns, whom he married on July 4, 2009; two sons, Colton Burns and Chad Burns, Jr., both at home; as well as three daughters, Tiffany Burns and Emily Burns, both at home, and Hailey Parks. Chad also leaves behind two brothers, Steven Massey and Jeremy Burns, both of Peebles. Chad will be missed by his many family members and close friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, in Peebles. The ceremony will be officiated by Don Lewis. Burial will follow at the Locust Grove Cemetery.

Family and friends may pay their respects to the immediate family prior to the funeral services, from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM Tuesday, March 27, 2018, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Chad Burns Memorial Fund at the First State Bank, 145 North Main Street, Peebles, Ohio; 937-587-6191.

