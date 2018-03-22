Arey is Coaches Association Player of the Year

SHAC well represented on All-District list –

By Mark Carpenter –

After an outstanding season that saw him help lead his team to the Elite Eight in Ohio’s Division IV, Peebles senior guard Tanner Arey was recently named as the District 14 Coaches Association Player of the Year. The award comes from the votes of the coaches in District 14 who are dues-paying members of the association.

Arey was selected as Player of the Year and his household picked up another honor from the coaches as his father, Peebles head coach Josh Arey, was named the Division IV Coach of the Year. In addition, Tanner was chosen to be a participant in the Division III-IV North/South All-Star Game.

As it usually is, the Southern Hills Athletic Conference was well represented on all of the Coaches All-District picks. Joining Arey on the Division IV First Team were Fairfield’s Cody Gragg and Whiteoak’s Trever Yeager. Peebles senior Bostin Robinson was named to the Second Team, with teammate and sophomore Weston Browning along with Fairfield’s Tucker Ayres earning Honorable Mention All-District.

In Division III, Lynchburg’s Eric McLaughlin was chosen by the coaches to the All-District First Team, with West Union senior Elijah McCarty and Eastern Brown’s Marcus Hamilton earning Second Team recognition. Named to the Division III Third Team was North Adams sophomore Austin McCormick. Honorable Mention in Division III went to Eastern Brown’s Hunter Ruckel, Lynchburg’s Damin Pierson, North Adams’ Elijah Young, and West Union’s Ryan Rothwell.

Dylan Swingle of Paint Valley was chosen by the coaches as the Division III Player of the Year, while first-year West Union head coach Greg Himes was named Co-Coach of the Year along with Piketon’s Evan Legg.

In the girls’ All-District vote, two of the SHAC’s best were named First Team in Division III, Fairfield’s Grace Shope and Lynchburg’s Peyton Scott. Two members of the 20-4 North Adams Lady Devils were named to the Coaches Second Team All-District in Division III, seniors Lakyn Hupp and Avery Harper. They were joined on the Second Team by Eastern Brown’s Alexa Pennington.

Two more Lady Warriors earned Third Team honors, Morgan Reynolds and Whitney Broughton. Honorable Mention in Division III went to North Adams junior Grace McDowell along with Eastern Brown’s Mikayla Farris and Fairfield’s Blake Adams.

The Co-Players of the Year in the Division III coach’s vote were Minford’s Erin Daniels and Southeastern’s Ella Skeens.

Finally in Division IV, the coaches chose two of the outstanding freshmen from Adams County to the Second Team, Peebles’ Jacey Justice and Manchester’s Brooke Kennedy. Manchester freshman Sydnie Cox earned Honorable Mention from the coaches, along with Peebles senior McKinlee Ryan and Whiteoak’s Megan Botts.

The Division IV Co-Players of the Year were Ellie Jo Johnson from South Webster and Notre Dame’s Katie Dettwiller.