Senior Profile: Katelyn Willey

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Katelyn Willey
SCHOOL:
Peebles High School
PARENTS:
Jake and Nikki Willoughby
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Basketball, Softball
FAVORITE SPORT:
Basketball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
The games and being with my team
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Practice
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
When I played my first game on JV and made a three-pointer to win the game
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Tupac
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Bora Bora
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Love and Basketball”
FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
Revenge
FAVORITE SCHOOL
SUBJECT:
Math
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Art and painting
FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
My Grandma’s house
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
No one at all
FUTURE PLANS:
Become an RN/BSN or an Accountant