Senior Profile: Katelyn Willey

NAME:

Katelyn Willey

SCHOOL:

Peebles High School

PARENTS:

Jake and Nikki Willoughby

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Basketball, Softball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Basketball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

The games and being with my team

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Practice

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

When I played my first game on JV and made a three-pointer to win the game

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Tupac

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Bora Bora

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Love and Basketball”

FAVORITE TV SHOWS:

Revenge

FAVORITE SCHOOL

SUBJECT:

Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Art and painting

FAVORITE

RESTAURANT:

My Grandma’s house

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

No one at all

FUTURE PLANS:

Become an RN/BSN or an Accountant