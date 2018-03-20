Senior Profile: Katelyn Willey

March 20, 2018 Peoples Defender Senior Profiles, Sports 0

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:
Katelyn Willey

SCHOOL:
Peebles High School

PARENTS:
Jake and Nikki Willoughby

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Basketball, Softball

FAVORITE SPORT:
Basketball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
The games and being with my team

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Practice

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
When I played my first game on JV and made a three-pointer to win the game

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Tupac

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Bora Bora

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Love and Basketball”

FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
Revenge

FAVORITE SCHOOL
SUBJECT:
Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Art and painting
FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
My Grandma’s house

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
No one at all

FUTURE PLANS:
Become an RN/BSN or an Accountant