Senior Profile: Alaina Harover

March 20, 2018 Peoples Defender Senior Profiles, Sports 0

NAME:
Alaina Harover

SCHOOL:
West Union High School

PARENTS:
Gary and Karisa Miller,
Chris and Anita Harover

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Cheerleading

FAVORITE SPORT:
Cheerleading

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Winning competitions

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing SHL my senior year

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Winning the SHL four times

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Thomas Rhett

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Paris

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“The Notebook”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
Grey’s Anatomy, Desperate
Housewives

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Sleeping

FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Spaghetti Factory

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Blake Lively

FUTURE PLANS:
Attend college and become a Speech Therapist