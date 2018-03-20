Senior Profile: Alaina Harover

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Alaina Harover

SCHOOL:

West Union High School

PARENTS:

Gary and Karisa Miller,

Chris and Anita Harover

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Cheerleading

FAVORITE SPORT:

Cheerleading

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Winning competitions

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Losing SHL my senior year

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Winning the SHL four times

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Thomas Rhett

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Paris

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“The Notebook”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:

Grey’s Anatomy, Desperate

Housewives

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Sleeping

FAVORITE

RESTAURANT:

Spaghetti Factory

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

Blake Lively

FUTURE PLANS:

Attend college and become a Speech Therapist