Senior Profile: Alaina Harover

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Alaina Harover
SCHOOL:
West Union High School
PARENTS:
Gary and Karisa Miller,
Chris and Anita Harover
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Cheerleading
FAVORITE SPORT:
Cheerleading
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Winning competitions
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing SHL my senior year
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Winning the SHL four times
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Thomas Rhett
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Paris
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“The Notebook”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
Grey’s Anatomy, Desperate
Housewives
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Math
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Sleeping
FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Spaghetti Factory
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Blake Lively
FUTURE PLANS:
Attend college and become a Speech Therapist