Seas, Myers named OHSAA Scholar-Athletes March 20, 2018 Peoples Defender Sports 0 Peebles Junior-Senior High School counselor Beth Huntley (center) is shown with Matt Seas and Josie Myers. They are representing Peebles High School representatives for the OHSAA Scholar Athletes in the Southeast District. Matt and Josie were chosen because they had the highest GPA and ACT scores and competed in a OHSAA varsity sport. Matt runs for the cross-country and track teams while Josie plays volleyball and softball.