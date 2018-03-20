Kathryn E. Setty, Age 91, of Wilmington, Ohio, passed away Tuesday afternoon, January 16, 2018 at the Hospitality Center for Rehab and Healing in Xenia. She was born June 13, 1926 in Blue Creek, Ohio, daughter of the late Milford Daniel & Grace Beatrice (Courtney)Reed. Surviving are her 2 daughters- Jeanne (Roger) King of Wilmington, OH, & Elizabeth “Cookie” Setty of Glenville, WV; 3 Grandchildren- Regina (Steve) Jones, Port William, OH Matthew (Kelli) King, Marathon, OH, and Kathryn (Ronnie) Woodford, Harrisville, WV; 7 Great-Grandchildren- Wesley (Jami) Flint, Aubrey (Jon) O’Neill, Daniel (Courtney) Crowe, Amanda Alborano, Jesse Alborano, Louis Alborano, & Joshua Woodford; 5 Great-Great-Grandchildren- Ayla Jade Flint & Adalynn Faith Flint, Jamison Flint, Karsyn Crowe, Noah Crowe and 1 on the way; sister- Peggy (Elwood) Strevel; and brother- Dan (Janet) Reed. In addition to her parents, Kathryn was preceded in death by the father of her children- Delmis F. Setty, grandson- Jason Grossman; 4 Brothers- Estel (Edna) Reed, Milford D. Reed Jr., Jerry Reed, & Larry Reed;and 4 sisters- Evelyn (Shelby) Walters, Vera (Marion) Stamper, Mary Delaney & Phyllis Parker. Memorial Services will be held 12 Noon, March 29, 2018 at the Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, 97 West Locust Street at North Mulberry Street, Wilmington, with Pastor Steve Jones officiating. Interment will follow at the Dunkard Ridge Cemetery, Highland County, Ohio. Contributions in Kathryn’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2808 Reading Road, Cincinnati, OH 45206 or the Vistas Hospice, 3055 Kettering Blvd, Suite 400, Moraine, Ohio 45439. The Family would like to thank the Hospitality Center and Vistas Hospice for all of the wonderful care and support that they offered. To sign the online guest book, please go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.