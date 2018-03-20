JV Green Devils ‘Rapp’ up an outstanding season

Coach Meade, North Adams JV boys finish at 19-1 –

By Mark Carpenter –

Photo by Timothy Daulton –

An outstanding 2017-18 season came to a memorable end on Feb. 16 for Coach Rob Meade and his North Adams Green Devils JV boys basketball team. With a win over Eastern Brown in their season finale, the JV Devils finished their season at 19-1, the only blemish being a 54-53 overtime loss to Ripley on Dec. 15, finishing the year on a 16-game winning streak.

The Feb. 16 game was a memorable one for the Green Devils and their faithful as fan favorite Hunter Rapp made it into the game and then into the scoring column.

“To highlight the night, we were able to get Hunter into the game for a shot,” said Coach Meade. “With less than a minute to play, we called a time out and Hunter checked in. We positioned him on the right low block and on his second shot attempt, he dropped one through! It was a special night for our team and for a great young man.”

Rapp had actually been scheduled to start the Devils’ game with Northwest three days earlier, but ended up in Children’s Hospital with some medical issues. That didn’t hold him back, however, as three days later he was on the floor and firing away.

As far as the Eastern game, it turned out to be a 45-33 win for the JV Devils.

“This was a great season for us and a great night,” added Coach Meade. “I am proud of our guys and the season they had, I feel like we grew as a team and the players improved their individual skills to help our program move forward in the future.