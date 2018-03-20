Fairfield hosts SHAC Winter Sports Awards March 20, 2018 Peoples Defender Sports 0 Photos by Mark Carpenter – Fairfield High School was the host for the Sunday, March 11 Southern Hills Athletic Conference Winter Sports Awards. Pictured above is the 2017-18 SHAC All-Conference Boys Team. Front row, from left, Tanner Arey (Peebles), Tucker Ayres (Fairfield), Jamie Combs (Manchester), Cody Gragg (Fairfield), Marcus Hamilton (E. Brown), and Ryan Harney (Ripley); Middle row, from left, Elijah McCarty (West Union), Austin McCormick (North Adams), Eric McLaughlin (Lynchburg), Damin Pierson (Lynchburg), Bostin Robinson (Peebles), and Ryan Rothwell (West Union); Back row, from left, Jaki Royal (Ripley), Hunter Ruckel (E. Brown), Bowan Tomlin (West Union), Luke Wiederhold (Fayetteville), and Trever Yeager (Whiteoak). Pictured here is the 2017-18 Southern Hills Athletic Conference Girls All-Conference Team, as voted on by the SHAC coaches. Front row, from left, Whitney Broughton (E. Brown), Sydnie Cox (Manchester), Carlee Daulton (Ripley), Mikayla Farris (E. Brown), and Zoe Fittro (Lynchburg); Middle row, from left, Avery Harper (North Adams), Lakyn Hupp (North Adams), Jacey Justice (Peebles), Brooke Kennedy (Manchester), and Grace McDowell (North Adams); Back row, from left, Cecilia Murphy (Fayetteville), Alexa Pennington (E. Brown), Morgan Reynolds (E. Brown), Peyton Scott (Lynchburg), and Grace Shope (Fairfield). Pictured above are the Players and Coaches of the year in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference. Front row, from left, Peyton Scott (Lynchburg), Girls Player of the Year and Tanner Arey (Peebles), Boys Player of the Year); Back row, from left, Greg Himes (West Union), Boys Coach of the Year and Rob Davis (North Adams), Girls Coach of the Year.