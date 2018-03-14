MLSD Board honored again as Effective School Board March 14, 2018 Peoples Defender News, Top Stories 0 The Manchester Local School Board was presented with the Ohio School Boards Association’s Gold Level Award for Effective School Boards at the Southwest Regional Conference held at the Warren County Career Center in Lebanon Tuesday, March 13. The Effective School Board Award is given to school boards in recognition of their commitment to Board leadership activities. This is the 9th consecutive year MLSD has received this award. Pictured above, from left, are MLSD Board members Rick Foster, Kathleen Stacy, and Dave McFarland. Also members of the Board not present for the photo are Ashley Grooms and Dana Thornburg.