Vernon W Reeves

Vernon Wayne Reeves, age 68, of Manchester, Ohio died surrounded by family on Saturday, March 10, 2018 at Christ Hospital. He was born on September 1, 1949 in Manchester the son of the late Charles A. and Ora Bettie (Story) Reeves. Wayne was a graduate of Manchester High School and worked construction most of his life. As a child, he attended the Church of the Nazarene in Manchester. Wayne loved spending time with his family.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Wendell Reeves and Ralph Reeves. He is survived by his brother, Chas Reeves; sister-in-law, Jamie (David) Adkins; nieces and nephews, Jenilyn (Kelly) Young, Wendell (Kari) Reeves, and David Reeves; many great-nieces and nephews; and many close friends.

A funeral service for Wayne will be held at 3:00 pm on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at Wilson Home for Funerals. Burial will take place at Manchester Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2:00 pm until the time of the service.

Friends and family may sign our online guestbook at www.wilsonhomeforfunerals.com