Senior Profile: McKayla Raines

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
McKayla Raines
SCHOOL:
North Adams High School
PARENTS:
Todd and Melanie Raines
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Basketball, Volleyball
FAVORITE SPORT:
Basketball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Getting to sit beside Mary Sonner on the bench my senior year
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Running ladders and
diagonals
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Falling a lot!
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
George Strait
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Greece
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“8 Seconds”
FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
Big Bang Theory, Grey’s
Anatomy, Scandal
FAVORITE SCHOOL
SUBJECT:
Math
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Showing cattle
FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Cheesecake Factory or my
Mamaw Brenda’s house
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Braylie Jones
FUTURE PLANS:
Go to Ohio State University to major in Animal Science, then go on to Medical
School