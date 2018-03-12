Senior Profile: McKayla Raines

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

McKayla Raines

SCHOOL:

North Adams High School

PARENTS:

Todd and Melanie Raines

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Basketball, Volleyball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Basketball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Getting to sit beside Mary Sonner on the bench my senior year

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Running ladders and

diagonals

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Falling a lot!

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

George Strait

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Greece

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“8 Seconds”

FAVORITE TV SHOWS:

Big Bang Theory, Grey’s

Anatomy, Scandal

FAVORITE SCHOOL

SUBJECT:

Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Showing cattle

FAVORITE

RESTAURANT:

Cheesecake Factory or my

Mamaw Brenda’s house

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

Braylie Jones

FUTURE PLANS:

Go to Ohio State University to major in Animal Science, then go on to Medical

School