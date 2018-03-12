Senior Profile: McKayla Raines

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:
McKayla Raines

SCHOOL:
North Adams High School

PARENTS:
Todd and Melanie Raines

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Basketball, Volleyball

FAVORITE SPORT:
Basketball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Getting to sit beside Mary Sonner on the bench my senior year

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Running ladders and
diagonals

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Falling a lot!

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
George Strait
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Greece
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“8 Seconds”

FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
Big Bang Theory, Grey’s
Anatomy, Scandal

FAVORITE SCHOOL
SUBJECT:
Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Showing cattle

FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Cheesecake Factory or my
Mamaw Brenda’s house

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Braylie Jones

FUTURE PLANS:
Go to Ohio State University to major in Animal Science, then go on to Medical
School