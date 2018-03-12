Molly Bauman inducted into Ohio 4-H Teen Hall of Fame

Adams County 4-H member Molly Bauman was inducted into the Ohio 4-H Teen Hall of Fame during the Ohio 4-H Conference held at the Columbus Convention Center on Saturday, March 10. Molly is a 13-year member of the Buckeye Barn Busters 4-H Club.

Over the course of her 4-H membership, Molly will have completed over 70 individual projects in areas ranging from livestock and crops to natural resources, food and nutrition, STEM, leadership and citizenship, creative arts, shooting sports, healthy living, clothing, and self-determined projects. She has competed at the Ohio State Fair many times with various projects, receiving several Outstanding of the Day awards and two clock trophy awards for her project work.

Molly has been involved in 4-H at the local, state, and national levels. Locally, she has been a camp counselor, a Tech Wizards mentor, and a member of 4-H Junior Leaders and the Junior Fair Board. She has been very active in 4-H at the state level, serving as an Ohio 4-H Teen Leadership Council member and as the council community service chair. Community service is important to Molly, and she donated many hours to community service activities, including teaching basket weaving through the Baskets of Love service project at both the local and state levels. She has represented Ohio at several national events, including being a delegate to Citizenship Washington Focus, the National Youth Maker Summit, the Southern Region Teen Leadership Conference, and National 4-H Congress. In 2017, Molly was selected as the Ohio 4-H Food and Nutrition Achievement award winner.

“Molly’s passion for 4-H has transformed her into an engaged, involved young adult that is able to share her experiences with others, encouraging them to be their best selves,” said Kristy Watters, OSU Extension Adams County 4-H Educator. “She has truly strived to make the best better through her many and varied endeavors in the 4-H program.”