Michael W Thacker

Michael Wayne Thacker, age 58, of Manchester, Ohio passed away suddenly at his home on Thursday, March 1, 2018. He was born on July 9, 1959 in Adams County, Ohio the son of the late John and Lovena (Bradford) Thacker. Mike was married to the love of his life, Lori (Scott) Thacker, and together they shared almost 18 years of marriage. He was a safety at Feecorp for over 18 years. Mike loved the spending time outdoors including things like arrow head hunting, fishing, and hunting. He was an outgoing guy and loved his family very much.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife; his two sons, Jerod (Patty Groves) Thacker of Peebles, Ohio and Jeremy (Tanya Donahue) Thacker of West Union, Ohio; his sisters, Johnna Thacker of Batavia, Ohio, Elana Elkins of Peebles, Ohio, Bryanna Thacker of Georgetown, KY, and Cheria (Ginger Bayless) Thacker of West Union, Ohio; his five grandchildren; his two great-grandchildren; his several nieces and nephews; and many other family members and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to offset the cost of the services.

A memorial service for Mike will be held at 6:30 pm on Friday, March 16 at the Church of Christ and Christian Union in Bentonville. Pastor James “Jim” Lanham will be officiating. Calling hours will be held from 5:00 pm on Friday until the time of the service. Following the service, attendees are invited to a dinner at the church where covered dishes are appreciated.

