Commissioners declare March as MS Month

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of inflammation within the brain, and between the brain and body.

The cause of MS is still unknown, scientists believe the disease is triggered by an as-yet-unidentified environmental factor in a person who is genetically predisposed to respond.

The progress, severity and specific symptoms of MS in any one person cannot yet be predicted. Most people with MS are diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 50, with at least two to three times more women then men being diagnosed with the disease.

Each year Walk MS Adams County, Seaman, Ohio, connects people living with MS and those who care about them. When you participate in this community event, the funds you raise give hope to everyone impacted by MS.

This year, Walk MS Adams County will be held Saturday, April 21 at North Adams High School, Seaman, Ohio. Registration begins at 9 a.m., walk begins at 10 a.m.

Remember- Everyone can make a difference.