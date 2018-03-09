Clarice M Workman

Clarice Mae Workman, age 89, of Hillsboro, passed away Wednesday evening March 7, 2018 at her home. She was born May 7, 1928 in Otway, Ohio, the daughter of the late John and Margaret (Perdue) Hoffer.

She was an avid photographer, loved gardening and growing beautiful flowers, and was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother.

On Feb. 26, 1946 she married her husband of 72 years, Elza Workman, who survives. She is also survived by a son, Lance Kelly of California; a daughter, Alesia (Patrick) Merris of West Carrollton; a grandson, Anthony (Kelline) Merris of West Carrollton; three brothers, Henry (Maria) Hoffer of Dayton, Adrian (Elizabeth) Hoffer of Zanesville and Bob (Ruth) Hoffer of Florida; and two sisters, Ruth Ann Gillespie of West Union and Helen Dixon of Portsmouth.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Steven Douglas Workman.

A funeral service for Mrs. Workman will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at the Turner and Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Chaplain William Sangrey will officiate. Burial will follow in the Locust Grove Cemetery near Peebles. Visitation will be held from 11a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.