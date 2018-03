Patricia L Blythe, 68, of Manchester, Ohio died Sunday, March 4, 2018 at the SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth, Ohio. She was born in West Union, Ohio on April 11, 1949 to the late Raymond and Dorothy (Helterbridle) Spires.

A memorial service will be held 10:00 a.m. on March 18 at the Germany Hill Church. Wilson Home for Funerals is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Friends and family may sign our online guestbook at www.wilsonhomeforfunerals.com.