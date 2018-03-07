Columnist Houser publishes second book

By Rick Houser –

Several years back I decided that since my mother had written a book I wondered if I could maybe do the same, so I began writing stories. I would show my wife who had heard these stories many, many times and she would correct me if I erred in the telling of them. When my children read them they would say they hadn’t heard that before and would ask questions that might connect to what I had written. They would ask me if I would write some more. Now let me tell you this, a few compliments goes a long way with me. To prove this fact I worked my way into writing a column for The Peoples Defender in West Union in approximately 2009 and in 2013 when asked if I could write weekly, I accepted the challenge and haven’t missed since then. Just a few months later I called the Clermont Sun and asked for a chance and they were kind enough to take me on as a weekly also.

With these papers and two separate articles per week a person would think I have my hands full and stayed busy coming up with new topics, but just the opposite has happened. I have just published my second book entitled “Memories ARE From the Heart.”

This is a compilation of over 120 stories about my life as a baby boomer who was born and raised on a farm and still lives in the country. I call this the great trifecta. Writing for me is like consuming a lot of sugar. The more I take in the more I want to turn out. It seems that the more I write, the more positive feedback I get from the readers. When you say that as you are reading one of my stories you feel like I am writing about you, it is right then and there I have been rewarded. There are 76.4 million baby boomers in the United States and I feel there is just no way I could write about them and not have some fellow boomers read it.

It has come to my attention that I should get these books more accessible to not just the local readers, but out further into the Midwest. If you desire to buy one or both books you can do the following.

Select a type book:

• Hard back $28.50 includes book and shipping

• Paper back 18.50 includes book and shipping.

• Send check or money order to Rick Houser, P.O. Box 213, Bethel, OH 45106.

• Make certain to include your name and address

• Say who and I will sign your book and get to you ASAP.

The book can also be purchased on Amazon.

Even though the days of the tobacco farmer are about gone, I promise you it is a topic that will be covered. Growing up and entertaining ourselves long before xBox and cell phones had appeared on the scene. Also there was television on only three channels and in black and white. These are only a few of the topics that will be covered inside the covers of my book.

Rick Houser grew up on a farm near Moscow in Clermont County and loves to share stories about his youth. He may be reached on houser734@yahoo.com