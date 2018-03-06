James R Turner

James Ronald Turner, 80, went to be with the Lord, Sunday Feb. 25, 2018.

James was born Dec. 15, 1937 in Brooksville to the late James Howard and Elouise Haley Turner.

He was a sales representative for Interstate Batteries and a member of and speaker for the Gideons International. He served his country in the US Army Reserves.

He is survived by his wife Janet Kendall Turner; three daughters, Rita Heminger, Janie McCormick, and Pam Trimas; and a brother Victor (Gussie) Turner.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Hilda Peed Turner; a brother, Donnie Turner: and a sister, Marcella Turner.

Services for James Turner were held on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at the Maysville Church of Christ in Christian Union with Pastor Marilyn Roades officiating. Burial followed in the Powersville Cemetery in Bracken County.