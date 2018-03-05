Senior Profile: Logan Francis

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Logan Francis

SCHOOL:

Manchester High School

PARENTS:

Rickey and Leslie Francis

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Basketball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Basketball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Winning

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Losing

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Just getting to be around all of my friends

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Drake

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Hawaii

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Step Brothers”

FAVORITE TV SHOWS:

Friday Night Lights

FAVORITE SCHOOL

SUBJECT:

Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Hanging out with my Dad

FAVORITE

RESTAURANT:

Just eating gluten

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

LeBron James

FUTURE PLANS:

Going to college