Senior Profile: Logan Francis

NAME:
Logan Francis
SCHOOL:
Manchester High School
PARENTS:
Rickey and Leslie Francis
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Basketball
FAVORITE SPORT:
Basketball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Winning
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Just getting to be around all of my friends
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Drake
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Hawaii
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Step Brothers”
FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
Friday Night Lights
FAVORITE SCHOOL
SUBJECT:
Math
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Hanging out with my Dad
FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Just eating gluten
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
LeBron James
FUTURE PLANS:
Going to college