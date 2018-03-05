Senior Profile: Logan Francis

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:
Logan Francis

SCHOOL:
Manchester High School

PARENTS:
Rickey and Leslie Francis

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Basketball

FAVORITE SPORT:
Basketball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Winning

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Just getting to be around all of my friends

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Drake

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Hawaii

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Step Brothers”

FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
Friday Night Lights

FAVORITE SCHOOL
SUBJECT:
Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Hanging out with my Dad

FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Just eating gluten

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
LeBron James

FUTURE PLANS:
Going to college