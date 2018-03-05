S.R. 137 Culvert Replacement On Tap

A culvert replacement project has been scheduled on state Route 137 in Adams County, and the route will be closed tomorrow.

On Tuesday, March 6, S.R. 137 will be closed between Township Road 37 (Potts Road) and T.R. 38 (McIntire Road), just west of S.R. 247, while crews from ODOT’s Adams County Highway Maintenance Facility replace a deteriorated culvert.

The closure will go into effect at approximately 8 a.m., and it will remain in effect until 4 p.m. or until all work is completed. While the route is closed, traffic will be detoured via S.R. 136, S.R. 32 and S.R. 247.