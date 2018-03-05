Grover W. Henry, 91 years, of Peebles, passed away on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at his residence.

Grover was born in Albany, Georgia, on December 29, 1926, the son of the late Grover D. Henry and Alberta McKinney Henry. Grover was a retired farmer. He was active in the Peebles Church of God, as well as a member of the Farm Bureau.

Grover was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Dorothy Scott Henry, whom he married on August 14, 1948, two sons, Gary (Dorothea) Henry, of West Union; and David (Karen) Henry, of Peebles; as well as two daughters, Bonnie (Phil) Reed, of Peebles; and Sandy (Alan) Ward, of Bentonville, Ohio. Grover also leaves behind a sister, Wilma Jackson, of Kettering, Ohio. Grover will be missed by his nine grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren, and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, March 7, 2018, at the Peebles Church of God, in Peebles. The ceremony will be officiated by Harold Keaton. Burial will follow at the Louisville Cemetery.

Family and friends may pay their respects to the immediate family prior to the funeral services, from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM Wednesday, March 7, 2018, at the Peebles Church of God.

