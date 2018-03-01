Richard Patrick, 76, of Hillsboro, passed away Tuesday, February 27, 2018, at his residence.

Born in Wolfe County on September 25, 1941, he was the son of the late George and Fannie Holland Patrick.

Richard worked at the shoe factory in Flemingsburg as well as Moore Business Forms.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Alberta Mae Chamblin Patrick; his two daughters, Lorie (Anthony) Craft of Morehead and Kathy (Jeff) Harmon of Flemingsburg; his stepdaughters, Sandy Hilderbrand and Rhonda (Rick) Olivarez both of Manchester, OH; his 12 grandchildren; and his 15 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his two brothers, Lester (Juanita) Patrick of Cincinnati, OH and Gobel (Jackie) Patrick of Versailles, IN; his sister, Edith Mink of Clay City; along with several nieces, nephews and many friends.

In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by three brothers, Ernest Patrick, Chester Patrick, and Virgil Patrick; and one sister, Lena Patrick.

Graveside services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, March 3rd, in Cherry Fork Cemetery (State Route 136, Winchester, OH) with Bro. Herbie Stallard officiating.

Boone-Nickell Funeral Home is caring for the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to Cancer Care Club, (P O Box 189, Flemingsburg, Kentucky 41041).

