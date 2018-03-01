Maj. Ret. Donald E. Smalley, 79 years, of the Louisville community of Peebles, passed away on Tuesday, February 27, 2018, at The Christ Hospital, in Cincinnati.

Donald was born in Peebles, Ohio, on July 9, 1938, the son of the late Daniel Smalley and Mary Setty Smalley. Donald, a retired United States Army veteran, was active in the Louisville Community Church, as well as holding membership in the Louisville Grange and the Disabled America Veterans, Chapter #71, of Adams County, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his wife Mabel Gustin Smalley, whom he married on June 2, 1957, a brother Lloyd Smalley; a sister, June Horn; and by a grandson, Sean Raschke. Donald is survived by his son, Daniel (Kara) Smalley, of Belleville, Illinois; and three daughters, Donna (Steve) Raschke, of Gloucester, Virginia; Edie Schwamburger, of Peebles; and Kim (Bill) Harlow, of Kenosha, Wisconsin. Donald also leaves behind a sister, Ruth Perdue, of Peebles; and a sister-in-law, Juanita Gustin, of Peebles. Donald will be missed by his eight grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren, and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 3, 2018, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, in Peebles. The ceremony will be officiated by Michael Wiseman. Burial will follow at the Louisville Cemetery. The Adams County Honor Guard will provide military rites.

Family and friends may pay their respects to the immediate family from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM Friday evening, March 2, 2018, at the funeral home.

