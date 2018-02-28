Adams Lake Trout Stocking is Friday, March 2

By Tom Cross –

Fishing season arrives early this year in Adams County, when on Friday, March 2, approximately 2,000 trout will stocked in Adams Lake, a very popular event as anglers line the shore in anticipation of the state hatchery truck’s arrival. As in the past, most of the trout stocked in Adams Lake were reared at the Kinkaid Fish Hatchery in Pike County.

Anglers 16 and older are reminded to have a current fishing license which is now available and good through Feb 28, 2019. Annual resident fishing license is $19, a one day resident and non-resident license is $11.

Trout average 10-13 inches in length, the limit is five trout per day.

In all, 62 lakes in Ohio will be stocked with trout before the end of May. Over 100,000 rainbow trout were raised in Ohio hatcheries this winter are now ready to be stocked providing anglers of all ages with fishing opportunities and delicious table fare.

Other local lakes to receive trout are Rock Fork Lake on April 7 for a special youth angler event, April 28 at Turkey Creek Lake in Shawnee State Park for the 52nd annual Shawnee Trout Derby, and Clermont County’s Stonelick Lake is scheduled to be stocked on May 5.

Small Rooster Tail spinners, cheese, powerbait, grubs and meal worms are all proven baits to lure a trout into biting.