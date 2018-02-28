ACCS holds Senior Recognition February 28, 2018 Peoples Defender Sports 0 The Adams County Christian School held their annual Senior Recognition Night on Feb. 23. The senior ACCS students and senior basketball players were recognized at half time. Each student’s parents accompanied them as they were presented to the crowd. The girls received a tiara, sash, and flowers and the boys’ players received a basketball signed by the team. Shown in the picture above from left, Austin Baldwin, son of William and Elizabeth Baldwin; Treber McClanahan, son of Steven McClanahan and Trena Burrus; Bethany Swedberg, daughter of Phil and Mary Lou Swedberg; Klowey Stringer, daughter of Thad and Theresa Stringer; Emily Carman, daughter of Brett and Carol Carman; Chris Prebble, son of Robyn Prebble; and Abby Nelson, daughter of Andy and Angie Nelson.