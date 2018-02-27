Senior Profile: Andrew Shannon

February 27, 2018 Peoples Defender Senior Profiles, Sports 0

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:
Andrew Shannon

SCHOOL:
Peebles High School

PARENTS:
Chad Shannon and Sandy
Blake

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Soccer, Basketball

FAVORITE SPORT:
Soccer

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Hanging out with my friends and winning

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Conditioning and losing

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
When I scored my first goal and my first points

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
The Beatles

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Europe

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Space Jam”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
Stranger Things

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
History, Lunch

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Playing video games

FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Raising Cane’s

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
LeBron James

FUTURE PLANS:
Go to college and major in Sports Medicine