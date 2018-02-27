Senior Profile: Andrew Shannon

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Andrew Shannon
SCHOOL:
Peebles High School
PARENTS:
Chad Shannon and Sandy
Blake
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Soccer, Basketball
FAVORITE SPORT:
Soccer
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Hanging out with my friends and winning
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Conditioning and losing
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
When I scored my first goal and my first points
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
The Beatles
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Europe
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Space Jam”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
Stranger Things
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
History, Lunch
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Playing video games
FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Raising Cane’s
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
LeBron James
FUTURE PLANS:
Go to college and major in Sports Medicine