Senior Profile: Andrew Shannon

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Andrew Shannon

SCHOOL:

Peebles High School

PARENTS:

Chad Shannon and Sandy

Blake

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Soccer, Basketball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Soccer

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Hanging out with my friends and winning

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Conditioning and losing

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

When I scored my first goal and my first points

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

The Beatles

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Europe

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Space Jam”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:

Stranger Things

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

History, Lunch

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Playing video games

FAVORITE

RESTAURANT:

Raising Cane’s

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

LeBron James

FUTURE PLANS:

Go to college and major in Sports Medicine