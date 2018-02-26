Helen Swango, 79 years, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2018, at the Hospice of Hope Inpatient Center, Seaman, Ohio.

Helen was born in Kentucky, on August 24, 1938, the daughter of Emery and Mendie Collins Isaac.

In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Alonzo (Bill) Swango, who passed in 1997. She is survived by three sons, Bill (Brenda) Swango; Leonard Swango; and Brian (Amy) Swango, all of Peebles; and by two daughters, Alfreda (Leroy) Parks; and Nancy (Rob) Crothers; both of Peebles. Helen is also survived by four brothers, Earl Isaac, of Peebles; Sherlie Isaac, of McDermott; Emery Isaac, Jr., of Maine; and Roger Isaac, of Florida, as well as a sister, Mary Jane Thomas, of Chesapeake, Ohio. Helen also leaves behind 21 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, February 27, 2018, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, in Peebles. The ceremony will be officiated by Darrel Myers, Jr. Burial will follow at the Locust Grove Cemetery.

Family and friends may pay their respects to the family from 6:00 until 8:00 PM, Monday evening, at the funeral home.

