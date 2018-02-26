Dorothy J McIntire

Dorothy June McIntire, 90 of Cherry Fork, OH, died Sunday, February 25, 2018 at Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. She was born in Cherry Fork, Oh on June 11, 1927 and was the daughter of the late H.M and Leslie Kimberly. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sons: Dennis K. McIntire and Mark C. McIntire, husband of 57 years, Carl P. McIntire; and two brothers Richard and Darrell Kimberly. Dorothy is survived by her two sons: Larry (Juanita) McIntire of Seaman, OH and Neal (Belinda) McIntire of Winchester; nine grandchildren, thirteen great- grandchildren and one great-great grandchild, a sister, Patty Burns of Seaman; a brother, Gary Kimberly of Winchester; and many nieces and nephews. Mrs. McIntire was a lifetime homemaker and lifelong member of the Cherry Fork Presbyterian Church in cherry Fork, Ohio where she was also a member of the Missionary Women’s Society. Dorothy worked as a telephone operator until marriage. Dorothy and Carl then raised their family on the McIntire Family Farm. Funeral Services will be held at the Cherry Fork Presbyterian Church on Thursday March 1, 2018 at 1:00 PM, with a burial to follow at the cherry fork cemetery. Friends and family may call at the Lewis Sullivan Funeral Home in Seaman on Wednesday February 28, 2018 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cherry Fork Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 107, Cherry Fork, OH 45618. To sign our online guestbook, please visit us at www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com