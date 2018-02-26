District 9 Flooding Update: S.R. 221 Closed At Higginsport

S.R. 221 in Brown County has been closed at U.S. 52 in Higginsport due to high water. Along with this closure, the following routes on the state and federal highway system remain closed due to flooding and high water:

ADAMS COUNTY

S.R. 247 at the 0.0-mile marker in the community of Wrightsville, south of U.S. 52.

LAWRENCE COUNTY

S.R. 650 at the 0.00-mile marker and U.S. 52 at Hanging Rock.

PIKE COUNTY

S.R. 220 at the 10.5-mile marker and C.R. 51 (River Road), south of Waverly.

SCIOTO COUNTY

S.R. 73/104 at the 25.18-mile marker and the interchange ramps at S.R. 852 and U.S. 52.

S.R. 73/104 at the 25.56-mile marker and the Second Street Bridge at Portsmouth.

S.R. 239 between the 0.00-mile marker at U.S. 52 and the 1.22-mile marker at S.R. 73/104 at West Portsmouth.

These closures are in effect until further notice. Motorists are reminded that crossing any closed route is strictly prohibited, and they should use additional caution when traveling on roadways which remain open but where standing water may be present.