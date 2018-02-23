Humane Society offering temporary pet shelter

The Humane Society of Adams County is offering temporary boarding for pets of people affected by recent flooding. The Animal Shelter is located at 11481 State Route 41 in West Union, next to Tractor Supply Company.

This Shelter is accepting animals for temporary boarding as long as it has space. Pet food for families struggling to feed their pets is also available while supplies last.

“Pet owners who evacuate their homes are advised to take their pets with them,” said Samara Ackers, Director of the Humane Society of Adams County. “We are glad we can provide temporary sheltering and pet rescue, when necessary, to pet owners affected by these dangerous floods.”

If you or someone you know is in need of assistance with their pets during this flood event, including boarding and/or pet food, please contact HSAC at 937-544-8585.

If you would like to donate to help animals in need, please send checks to HSAC, P.O. Box 245, West Union, OH 45693, or donate online through the GoFundMe “Animal Flood Victim Fund” by visiting the FaceBook page Humane Society of Adams County, Inc.