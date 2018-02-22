Lady Indians ready for Saturday district semis

By Mark Carpenter –

Photo by Debbie Ryan –

After knocking off Western Latham 60-41 in a Division IV sectional championship game on Feb. 24, the Peebles Lady Indians have spent this week preparing for a district semifinal match up this Saturday with the Federal Hocking Lady Lancers.

Federal Hocking is sort of an unknown entity in this area, but the Lady Lancers play in a very tough Tri-Valley Conference and came into the sectional tournament draw with a 12-6 record, and should be a very tough test for the Peebles girls.

“I don’t know a whole lot about Federal Hocking,” said Peebles head coach Billie Jo Justice. “We have tried to find tape on them, but with no luck to this point. All I really know is that one of their better players is the coach’s daughter, which sounds kind of familiar. We just have to go in and play our game and we will be fine.”

Peebles goes into Saturdays’ game with an impressive 16-6 record, led by the experience of four seniors- McKinlee Ryan, Matti Nichols, Kaitlyn Willey, and Baylee Justice. The Lady Indians are led in scoring by a freshman, Jacey Justice, who averaged 19 points a game during her high school rookie campaign.

Saturday’s district semi-final contest will be played at Jackson High School, with tip off scheduled for 1:45 p.m.

(For a complete rundown of the Peebles win over Western in the sectional finals, check out the sports pages of the Feb. 21 edition of The People’s Defender.)