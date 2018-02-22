Area routes closed due to flooding

U.S. 52 and S.R. 139 in the village of New Boston in Scioto County have been closed today, February 22, due to flooding.

In addition, S.R. 73 in Scioto County has been closed at Rarden, and S.R. 139 and S.R. 140 are closed at the Jackson and Lawrence County lines, respectively. In addition to these closures, the following routes in District 9 are closed today due to flooding:

ADAMS COUNTY

S.R. 348 at various locations between the 0.0-mile marker at S.R. 125 and the 12.8-mile marker near S.R. 781.

S.R. 247 between the 0.0-mile marker at T.R. 2015 (Pownall Road) and the 0.32-mile marker at U.S. 52 in the community of Wrightsville.

S.R. 781 at various locations between the 0.0-mile marker at S.R. 41 and the 10.98-mile marker at S.R. 348.

JACKSON COUNTY

S.R. 788 between the 0.00-mile marker at S.R. 93 and C.R. 78 (Fairgreens Road).

PIKE COUNTY

S.R. 124 at the 14.88-mile marker and S.R. 772 at Idaho.

S.R. 220 at the 10.5-mile marker and C.R. 51 (River Road), south of Waverly.

SCIOTO COUNTY

S.R. 73 at the 1.24-mile marker and the village of Rarden.

S.R. 139 at U.S. 52 in the village of New Boston and at the Jackson County line.

S.R. 140 at the 16.60-mile marker and the Lawrence County line.