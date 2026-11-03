Highland Senior Center Turkey Bingo is November 7

Submitted News

The Highland County Senior Citizens Center’s annual 100+ Turkey Bingo fundraising event is Saturday, November 7.

Doors open at 11 a.m. for lunch, the big Bake Sale, and Raffle Extravaganza ticket purchases. Bingo games are from 1–4 p. and there is no limit on how many turkeys you can win.

Admission is $20 per person and includes four bingo cards and supplies. Advance admission tickets guarantee your seat and are available while supplies last at HighlandSeniors.com or at the Senior Center during office hours. Everyone attending must have an admission ticket.

The ecent is open to the public, ages 18 and older. Bring extra cash for raffles, food, and additional chances to win. The proceeds support the Senior Center’s programs and operations. Don’t wait—get your tickets today!