Check out Southern State’s Truck Driving Academy

Press Release

Looking for a career that can put you behind the wheel and on the road to opportunity? The Truck Driving Academy at Southern State Community College is helping aspiring professional drivers turn that goal into reality with accelerated, hands-on CDL training designed to prepare students for today’s transportation industry.

Unlike programs that keep students primarily in the classroom, Southern State’s Truck Driving Academy puts students into the driver’s seat. Small class sizes, individual instruction, a closed-course skills pad and real-world road training give students the opportunity to develop the confidence and skills necessary to operate commercial vehicles safely and professionally.

The academy offers training options that far exceed state requirements for multiple career paths, which include the following:

– Class A CDL: 160 training hours in four weeks or eight weekends

– Class B CDL: 80 training hours in two weeks, weekdays only

– Passenger Bus Endorsement: 80 training hours in two weeks, weekdays only

Graduates have the potential to earn $45,000 to $55,000 in their first year, depending on employment, experience, position and other factors.

Every student is offered free job-placement assistance after graduation, and recruiters from major carriers regularly visit the Truck Driving Academy to interview prospective drivers. Some employers may also offer tuition reimbursement, creating additional opportunities to offset the cost of training.

Tuition is designed to provide substantial value, covering instruction, materials, truck driving time, practice testing, applicable licensing fees, DOT physical and drug screening, and more.

Qualified students may also have access to several funding and payment options. Some of these include county assistance through OhioMeansJobs or Job & Family Services, the State Commercial Truck Driver Student Aid Program (ODHE), Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits, VR&E for eligible veterans, Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities, Ohio Laborers’ Trust Fund, Union Education Trust vouchers, Sallie Mae student loans, and other resources. The academy is committed to helping students find the support they need to start their transportation career.

To learn more about Southern State’s Truck Driving Academy, enrollment information, and upcoming class availability, please contact Angie Devilbliss at (937) 393-3431, Ext. 4560.