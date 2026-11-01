Senior Profile- Reese Davis, Peebles High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Reese Davis
SCHOOL:
Peebles High School
PARENTS:
Kenny and Kendra Davis
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Soccer, Volleyball, Softball, Basketball
FAVORITE SPORT:
Soccer
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Winning and making memories with my teammates
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Running after a loss
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Having the first winning season in soccer last year in probably five years
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Sienna Spiro
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Hawaii
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Friends
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Science
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Tanning in the summer
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Chipotle
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Rihanna
FUTURE PLANS:
College to become a Sonographer
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