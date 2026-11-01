Senior Profile- Reese Davis, Peebles High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Reese Davis

SCHOOL:

Peebles High School

PARENTS:

Kenny and Kendra Davis

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Soccer, Volleyball, Softball, Basketball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Soccer

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Winning and making memories with my teammates

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Running after a loss

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Having the first winning season in soccer last year in probably five years

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Sienna Spiro

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Hawaii

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Friends

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Science

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Tanning in the summer

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Chipotle

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

Rihanna

FUTURE PLANS:

College to become a Sonographer