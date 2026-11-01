Adams County Children’s Services campaigns for new levy

By Ellie Matheny

The Peoples Defender

Adams County Children’s Services may be at risk with the upcoming December expiration of their 1.0 mill levy. When the levy expires, $575,000 will be lost in the continued operation of the Wilson Children’s Home and Children’s Services. Because of that, on November 3, a 1.5 mill levy will be trying to pass on the ballot.

Adams County Children’s Services relies heavily on levies. Without them, there is little to no money going into the facility that will allow the Children’s Home to operate in the same capacity.

The levy will be helping the fund the millions of dollars needed for foster care, adoption costs, and food and living expenses for the Children’s Home, CPS licensing and supplies, and various other expenses that allow the Children’s Home to operate.

Children’s Services are vastly more expensive than many would think. Since 2016, Placement and Residential Care costs have gone up 153%. Around this area alone, foster homes are $20 to $25 a day, depending on the age of the child, to feed and take care of. If the child has any sort of needs in a specialized facility, the cost can be from $700 to $1,000 a day.

“Until our state government finds a better system, you know, financing this, this is what were left to deal with,” said Sonya Meyer, Executive Director of Children’s Services/Wilson Children’s Home. “We have no other financial avenues. You can’t make the kind of cuts that it takes, because the cuts are into the kid’s care. We can’t cut that. They have to still be taken care of.”

If the levy does not pass, since it is a mandated service, Adams County Children’s Services will still continue to run. However, other facilities may see budget cuts so that the service can still continue to work. Since the county’s Children’s Services is a stand-alone agency, the conversation of combining with facilities such as Drama Family, as a way to save money, are there, however it’s not that simple.

It doesn’t really save money per se,” said Meyer. “I think a lot of people think it does, because I think people who don’t understand the way the system works, they think that since Johnny is making it on their money then their money can help our money. But you cannot take pots of money from other things and put them in other things if they’re earmarked for this. That’s fraud, you know, you can get yourself in trouble doing that.”

By passing the levy, Children’s Services will continue to help find homes and provide care for the children under their supervision. Not only that, but they will continue to help remove children from abusive situations and attempt to steadily decrease the number of children under county custody.

Cast your vote to help Children’s Services on November 3. On the ballot it will be described as”Aadditional Levy” due to the 1.0 mill levy being active until December of this year.