Senior Profile- Ava Pistole, North Adams High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Ava Pistole

SCHOOL:

North Adams High School

PARENTS:

Brock and Bethany Pistole

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Basketball, Volleyball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Volleyball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Friendships and winning

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Losing

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Winning the gold ball

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Drake

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Italy

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Reminders of Him”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Outer Banks

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Showing livestock, Club Volleyball

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Taco Bell

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

Harper Murray

FUTURE PLANS:

Go to college for a degree in Kinesiology