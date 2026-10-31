Senior Profile- Ava Pistole, North Adams High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Ava Pistole
SCHOOL:
North Adams High School
PARENTS:
Brock and Bethany Pistole
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Basketball, Volleyball
FAVORITE SPORT:
Volleyball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Friendships and winning
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Winning the gold ball
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Drake
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Italy
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Reminders of Him”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Outer Banks
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Math
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Showing livestock, Club Volleyball
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Taco Bell
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Harper Murray
FUTURE PLANS:
Go to college for a degree in Kinesiology
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