Adams County EMS promotes ‘Make or Break Levy’ for upcoming election

By Ellie Matheny

The Peoples Defender

Adams County’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) has been advocating to have a new Levy passed in the November 3 election. On December 31t, their original 2.0 mil levy will expire, meaning that no additional funding will generate for the EMS to run as needed, resulting in a reduction in services, longer response times, and various other complications.

The new EMS Levy trying to pass, will be 3.5 mil, which was originally run before in the spring but failed. After discussion, they have decided to run it again on November 3.

The current levy originally helped fund all the agencies in the county, but once the power plants closed, that was no longer an option with funds. Since then, many changes have had to take place to keep things running; the staff in Peebles have dwindled from 72 down to 49, with only six full-timers at the current moment.

These numbers can get worse without the new levy, no other additional funds will be going to the EMS, causing them to have only volunteers due to not being able to pay for employers, meaning that buildings, such as the Peebles location, will no longer be operating 24/7.

Chief of Adams County EMS, Dusty McCleese, hopes for everyone to understand the gravity of the situation, “If the levy doesn’t pass, I will say when the money runs out, say January-ish, we will shut down, all the assets will get drawn back and put away. It would really be what can the commissioners afford? They may bring it down to where there’s one station and try to cover as much as they can for that station. But there’s no guarantee of that.”

Due to the EMS not being a social service, there is no guarantee of what will happen when the money runs out. With no other option than the levy, the future of the EMS in Adams County lies in the hands of the people.

“Whether you believe in the system or not, EMS is needed,” said McCleese, “There are 40 some people that work for me that will be affected by this. This will affect West Union. This will affect every department in the county because no one can handle the volume by themselves. I repeat over and over again, us, West Union, Manchester, a three-legged chair. You kick any one leg out, then the whole system will fail. We rely on each other greatly. You don’t know that you need it until you need 911 and when you call it, it may not be there.”

Make sure to cast your vote on November 3 if you want to help the EMS attain their new levy and keep Adams County safe. On the ballot it will be worded as “additional tax”, as the current 2.0 mil does not expire until December.