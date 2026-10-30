OVSD students explore their futures through Future Plans Assessment/Coaching

Submitted News

Students at Peebles, North Adams, and West Union High Schools are taking an important step toward planning their futures through the Future Plans Assessment and one-on-one coaching experience.

After completing the Future Plans Assessment, over 200 students met individually with a trained coach to review their results, talk about their strengths, interests, and work preferences, and explore careers and pathways that may be a good fit for them. The one-on-one coaching session is a unique part of the Future Plans program and gives students the opportunity to have a personal conversation about what their assessment results mean and how they can use that information as they begin thinking about life after high school.

Students at West Union High School recently shared very positive feedback about their coaching experiences:

Preslee shared that her coach, Vicki, was very helpful and that she learned things she didn’t know before. Raelynn said her coach, Staci, provided helpful information about colleges and gave her more to consider as she plans her future. McKincey said her coach, Colleen, was “awesome” and helped guide her on how to talk with people who are working in careers she may be interested in.

Overall, students shared positive feedback and appreciated having someone take the time to talk with them individually about their future.

The Future Plans Assessment and coaching opportunity is available to students throughout the area, giving local students access to valuable career and college exploration and personalized guidance as they consider their next steps after high school.

Supporting this work are Amy Queen, Future Plans Southwest Region 1 Team Lead; Lisa Scott, Future Plans Community Outreach Partner for the Southwest Region; and Mat Reno, Career Navigator for the Adams County Ohio Valley School District (OVSD). Together with school staff, coaches, and community partners, they help connect students with opportunities and resources that can support their future goals.

A special thank-you goes to all of the Future Plans coaches for the time, encouragement, and support they provide to students. Their conversations are helping students connect what they know about themselves to the many possibilities available after high school.