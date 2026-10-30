Lady Indian soccer bows out in heartbreaker

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The 2026 season for the Peebles Lady Indians soccer squad came to a heartbreaking close on October 21 as the young ladies in red competed in the Division V district quarterfinals. After a rough regular season, the Lady Indians drew the #11 seed on the brackets, giving them a quarterfinal match up on the road to face #6 seeded Lucasville Valley.

The two teams had met int he regular season with Valley winning 6-1 but this tournament was going to be a different story, even as the Lady Indians went into the contest missing seven players who were at an FFA Convention. With the assistance of a couple of late additions to complete a roster (Amryn Carroll and Alyssa Smalley), Peebles put up one of their most heroic performances of the fall, battling the higher seed to a scoreless tie after 80 minutes of regulation., largely due to an incredible performance from junior goalkeeper Kendall Myers, who turned away 29 Valley shots before giving up a score wight minutes into overtime that gave the host team the 1-0 victory.

Myers ended the season tops in saves in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference with 187, but many of the Peebles problems came on the offensive end where they managed just 19 goals on the season, being shutout in eight of their 11 losses. the Lady Indians finished 3-11-1 and were led in goals by junior Paysen Shiveley with five, with seniors Kyndal Alonso and Reese Davis adding three apiece.

The disappointing tournament loss marked the final high school soccer game for Peebles seniors Kyndal Alonso, Reese Davis, Lily Howard, Harley McCleese and Rayna Beckham.