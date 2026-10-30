Lady Dragons three-peat as District XC champions

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

It’s a district championship three-peat for Coach Donnie McCarty and his West Union Lady Dragons cross-country team. In the Division IV district race on Saturday, October 24 at Rio Grande University, the Lady Dragons, with three runners in the top 10, brought home their third consecutive district title and earned their spot in this weekend’s regional race.

To clarify, district championships go to the top two teams in the standings and West Union was second behind Fairland, but was still declared a district champion. The third and fourth place teams are declared as district runner-ups.

As mentioned, the Lady Dragons placed three runners in the top 10 of the district race, led as usual by junior Stella Rhonemus, who finished sixth overall in a field of 100 runners with her time of 21:08.20. Finishing right behind in seventh was sophomore Mariah Gadd in a time of 21:!9.80, while eighth place went to senior Lydia Armstrong at 21:24.90.

There were four other Lady Dragons competing in the district race and who will join their teammates in the regionals. Senior Madison Stout placed 20th overall in a time of 22:25.60, sophomore Tabitha Armstrong 22nd at 22:30.40, junior Ella Shupert 40th at 24:14.90 and sophomore Aubree Hoop 78th at 28:25.60.

“We have had a really successful season so far, and being able to keep going by qualifying for regionals is proof of how hard these kids have worked the last couple of months,” said West Union head coach Donnie McCarty. “Our focus this week is to get ourselves in a position where we can keep our season going with another shot at going to state.”

West Union won’t be the only county school represented at the girls regional race as North Adamssophomore Trinity Bosko earned one of the individual spots available for regionals by placeing 26th overall in the district race with a time of 22:46.40. There were five other North Adams girls running the district race, though none of them qualified for regionals- Freshman Haylee Wheeler (57th, 25:!4.90), senior Emma Thatcher (61st, 26:04.10), junior Ellie Bosko (80th, 28.29.50), junior Alyssa McAdams (83rd, 29:16.40) and freshman Reagan McAdams (95th, 31:12.30).

Four other girls from county schools participated in the district race but did not qualify to continue to the regionals- Manchester senior Maddie Napier(65th, 26:24.80), Manchester freshman Lillie Shope (75th, 28:11.90), Manchester freshman Bayleigh Sims (99th, 36:28.00) and Peebles senior Lily Howard (86th, 29:41.40).

The West Union girls won’t be the only full county team competing in the Division IV regional race, The top 11 teams in the district boys race move on to regionals and that 11th spot belongs this year to the Peebles Indians. The Indians had a top five district runner with junior Cole Elliott finishing fifth in a field of 115 runners with a time of 17:27.90. Junior Calen Vogler came in at 21st in a time of 18:21.70 with junior Ethan Chamblin 87th at 22:32.80. Sophomore Damian Shoemaker was 100th in a time of 23:48.60 and senior Alex Dees was in spot #104 with a time of 24:16.00.

There were a pair of Manchester runners in the Division IV boys race and one of them will be moving on to regionals as Greyhounds’ sophomore Ryan Parker earned an individual berth by placing 47th overall with a time of 19:54.90. Teammate Gage Carter placed 77th at the district in a time of 21:47.10.

In Division III Boys, the West Union Dragons will have an individual runner at the regional race as sophomore Fletcher Watkins placed 51st in a field of 143 runners with his time of 19:21.60, qualifying to advance. There were six other West Union runners on the Rio Grande course for the districts, though none will be advancing- Junior Gavin Rowe (77th, 20:31.60), sophomore John Smith (100th, 21:34.40), senior Michael Skinner (116th, 22:34.40), junior Parker Lewis (131st, 24:11.70) and senior Tristan Bales (139th, 27:00.50).

The final county runner who will be on the regional course will be North Adams senior Jacob Thatcher. Thatcher placed 58th in the district race in a time of 19:48.50, good enough to claim an individual spot at regionals. The other Green Devils runners on the district course included- senior Maddox Martin (110th, 22:11.90), senior Jesse Kennedy (129th, 24:03.50), senior James Work (130th, 24:07.60) and freshman Alley Watters (138th, 26:41.50).

The regional races will take place on Saturday, October 24 at Pickerington High School. Division III boys will run at 2:20 p.m., Division IV girls run at 3:30 p.m. and Division IV boys run at 4:10 p.m, all with trips to the state cross-country meet on the line. The West Union girls will be looking for a return trip to state competition.